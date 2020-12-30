CAPE HAZE — Jack and Diane Boyer intend to bring centralized sewers to the Cape Haze subdivision and some barrier islands off the coast of Englewood.
The Boyers, owners of the Little Gasparilla Water Utility, have incorporated Environmental Utilities LLC in an attempt to provide sewer service.
"This is something we have been working on for 10 years," Jack Boyer said Wednesday.
His plan is to build the sewer collection system in three phases, first for the mainland Cape Haze subdivision, second for Knight Island, and Little Gasparilla Island as the third phase. The utility will also offer bulk service for Palm Island Resort, which is now serviced by a Knight Island Utilities package plant, and the Hideaway Beach Club, which also has a sewer package plant.
The sewage will be treated by Charlotte County Utilities at its Rotonda West treatment plant.
In July, Boyer said he secured a bulk treatment agreement for 418,000 gallons a day. For 2021, CCU charges bulk customers $26.89 base facility charge per unit and $4.59 per 1,000 gallons. CCU adds another customer charge $4.29 for "sewer-only" accounts.
Environmental Utilities will add its own charges to whatever CCU charges.
The Florida Public Service Commission, which regulates private utilities in Charlotte County, is now reviewing Environmental Utilities' application. The Commission has put Environmental Utilities on hold for setting rates, until the utility has its permits in hand.
Boyer expects the engineering and permitting to take a year and the construction of collection systems another year. Customers will then have a year to hook up.
Once the permitting is completed, Environmental Utilities can put construction of the collection out for bid and afterwards the utility will have an idea what to charge its customers, Boyer said.
Sewer resistance
Some of the utilities' future customers aren't welcoming centralized sewers.
"The applicant, EU, has limited if any experience in constructing such systems and appears to also have very limited financial resources," William Dahms wrote in a letter to the Public Service Commission. Dahms is vice president of the Cape Haze Property Owners Association. The plans to bring sewer service to the Cape Haze subdivision was "sprung on us with little notice."
"We are concerned that we are being used as a test case and will suffer substantial financial harm as well as being harmed by their lack of experience in managing such a project both during construction and operation," Dahms said.
A number of Cape Haze residents petitioned the Public Service Commission to be kept apprised of the progress of Environmental Utilities' application.
Boyer said he does have 30 years experience in utilities, both water and sewer. He's also looking to offset the construction costs for the sewer system with state and other grants.
Boyer hopes he will be able to work with residents. He'd like to meet with "select" committees of islanders and Cape Haze residents with whom the can work towards a "win-win" solution.
He even suggested residents might eventually take over the utilities and create their own utility district, similar to the Englewood Water District or the Gasparilla Island Water Association in Boca Grande.
County support
Boyer pointed out how sewers in Cape Haze is a goal of CCU's master plan. The county supports his effort.
"The 2017 Charlotte County Sewer Master Plan highlights the need for projects on these barrier islands to connect the existing systems to the Charlotte County sewer system and emphasizes the need for the Cape Haze area to be converted from private-owned systems to a sewer system," Commissioner Bill Truex and county officials are saying in their responses to residents.
"The purpose of the projects is to reduce the nutrient runoff into environmentally sensitive areas and the surrounding waters," the letter states and stresses the critical need for central sewers for the islands and Cape Haze due to their proximity to the Gulf and Intracoastal Waterway.
"Action is required to connect the existing systems on Palm and Knight Islands to the county system and prevent more pollution from entering our local waters and environmentally sensitive areas by eliminating privately-owned onsite sewage treatment and disposal (septic) systems."
Any other questions should be directed to the Boyers at 941-681-2778.
