MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners want to hear from all sides how much development is right for Cape Haze.
Commissioners were asked to decide Tuesday on three options for a Comprehensive Plan amendment that would establish limitations of residential development in mixed-use projects in the western portion of the county, generally known as Cape Haze.
They put off the question until they could discuss the matter in a workshop.
County staff scheduled the workshops for 1-4 p.m. May 18 and May 27. The workshops will be held in Room 106, Building B, Murdock Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
With that decision, the county would then schedule public hearings before the county’s planning and zoning advisory board and then before the county commissioners for final approvals.
County officials will ask state planners to make their determinations as well.
The commission was presented three options:
• To set the maximum density at 30 dwelling units per acre for properties outside of the Coastal High Hazard Area and for properties west of the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor. Within the designated high-hazard areas in Cape Haze, no more than 15 dwelling units per acre would be permitted.
• Limiting maximum densities to 15 dwelling units per acre west of the Myakka and Charlotte Harbor.
• Limiting maximum densities to 15 units per acre, and limiting the affected area to properties along the Boca Grande Causeway to the swing bridge, properties at the junction of Placida and Gasparilla roads.
Some residents, including members of the Friends of Cape Haze advocacy group, urged the commissioners to choose Option 2 that would best limit growth on Cape Haze.
“For the last 20 years, we sought to protect (Cape Haze),” said Percy Angelo, a Friends of Cape Haze spokesperson.
Gary Moore, a former Tampa resident, said, “I love the low density and love the remoteness (of Cape Haze).”
OTHER OPINIONS
Tim Dixon, whose great-grandfathers settled in Placida early in the 20th century, described Cape Haze properties as being held as “targets of discrimination.” His family owns Eldred’s Marina, which includes several acres of waterfront property alongside the Boca Grande Causeway.
Four generations of Dixons made their living on the waters around Placida. Florida voters supporting a net ban in 1996 sunk hopes of continuing the tradition of commercial mullet fishing. And now, those whom Dixon called “carpetbaggers” are attempting to devalue their property.
“They destroyed our history and way of life,” Dixon said, saying they are bringing his family’s property value down to 15 cents on the dollar.
Bob Melvin, a real estate broker, viewed the Friends’ perspective of limiting density as depriving young families the opportunity of being able to afford living on Cape Haze and limiting the housing to 65-and-older retirees.
Melvin also suggested the options curbed development rights of property owners.
TIME OUT
Robert Berntsson, a land use attorney, suggested the options commissioners were considering could lead to unintended consequences. He recommended the county hold public workshops before any decision is made.
That worked well for Commission Chairman Bill Truex, who also represents West County.
Truex described himself as uncomfortable making a decision without hearing from “all sides.”
Like the county has done in the past for other issues, Truex suggested — and the other commissioners agreed — the county should hold public workshops where a consensus might be reached before the commission makes its decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.