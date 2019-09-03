^pBy STEVE REILLY
GASPARILLA ISLAND — There was still no sign of the 17-foot flats boat that capsized in the Gasparilla Pass Monday, officials said Tuesday.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Marine Patrol boats responded to a call Monday afternoon, shortly after 2 p.m. about the boat sinking in Gasparilla Pass off Placida.
The investigating officers from Charlotte County reported how the boat’s owner, Jack M. Houser, 20, told officers that he and his passengers — two unidentified women, according to the Florida Flish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — intended to beach the boat to spend some time on a stretch of beach at Boca Grande.
Both Charlotte and Marine Patrol officers reported how they were told a wave washed over the rear of the boat, swamped the vessel and it sank.
Houser described the wave action as “a little rough” when he tried to beach his boat. The sheriff’s marine deputy tried to find the sunken craft with a side-sonar unit, but failed. They also gave up the search due to “high waves and the weather,” reports stated.
No one was injured and no alcohol was involved, according to the sheriff’s report.
Houser and his passengers were first taken to Uncle Henry’s Marina on Gasparilla Island, but then officers gave them a ride to Eldred’s Marina at the Boca Grande Causeway where their vehicle was parked.
The investigating officers also notified U.S. Coast Guard of the boat’s sinking.
