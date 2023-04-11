Car fire

A car that drove off the roadway of Brig Circle West in Englewood Saturday evening crashed into a stand of palmettos, resulting in a brush fire that burned about an acre.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY FIRE AND EMS

ROTONDA WEST — A car crashed into a wooded area in a residential neighborhood Saturday night, sparking a brush fire that threatened a home.

The vehicle burst into flame after it drove off the road on Brig Circle West and hit some palmetto trees, according to a Charlotte County Fire and EMS social media post.


   
