ENGLEWOOD — A car caught fire Thursday at the San Casa-State Road 776 intersection.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District and Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies responded to the car fire around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
No one was injured, reported Englewood Battalion Chief Raymond Reese. He thought the vehicle was a late 1990s or early 2000 Chrysler.
Heading east on S.R. 776, the driver, a mature woman, told firefighters she was waiting at a traffic signal to change when she heard a "pop" under the hood. It then burst into flames.
"We think it was electrical," Reese said. The fire totally consumed the vehicle and backed up eastbound traffic.
Deborah Arnold, who witnessed and photographed the fire, said it sent up clouds of black billowing smoke.
