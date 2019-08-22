GULF COVE — A man accused of driving with no license may have thought he could avoid a deputy trying to pull him over.
But he probably didn't know about the convoy of four sheriffs' SUVs with K-9 deputies and their dogs that happened to be coming the other way. Or that he and his passenger, along with their car, would all wind up waist-deep in a retention pond a few seconds later.
The deputies were in Gulf Cove Wednesday afternoon for training, according to the CCSO. The officers and their K-9s are going through training school now, said CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck, and they often do tracking training there.
"There are a lot of areas with vacant lots where they can lay tracks without disturbing or coming across anyone," she said via email.
The deputies were in their SUVs and headed up Gillot Boulevard when a call came over the radio. A neighbor saw four men with hoodies, one possibly with a "submachine gun," walking around a home nearby on Callaway Street, and called the sheriff's office.
At about the same time, patrol deputy David Tameris made a radio call, saying he was trying to catch up with a Toyota that turned onto Gillot in the same area.
It wasn't long before Toyota came upon the four K-9 SUVs. The suspect swerved into the grass to avoid the approaching deputies, and the K-9 deputies turned on their emergency lights, turned their SUVs around and joined the chase.
According to CCSO reports, the deputies were following as the Toyota got up to 100 mph on the 30 mph road.
As the driver approached State Road 776, he came up to a line of cars was waiting to turn left at the red light. He swung the Toyota into the left oncoming lane, and drove through the busy intersection.
But before he could straighten out and head toward the El Jobean Bridge, the tires on the passenger side blew and the Toyota went off the road to the right. It drove straight into the retention pond about 50 yards south of the highway.
Deputy Ronald Chandler, one of the K-9 deputies, pulled up, got out, drew his pistol and told the two men to put their hands up and come out of the pond. One did immediately, and the other did after walking to the front of the car and squatting down, the report states.
Deputies charged Lanaija Raymon Nesmith, 20, with reckless driving, knowingly driving with license suspended or revoked and failure to stop for law enforcement. The passenger was not charged.
"They were driving in the area when the call came out over the radio, and they just happened to be in the right place at the right time," Heck said of the K-9 deputies.
None of the charges were related to anything that happened on Callaway Steet. Deputies went to the home where the men in hoodies were reported. They noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the home. The three men inside said they were unaware of anyone being on the property.
Sheriff's Office has not released any further information about the men in hoodies or another car that was seen in the vicinity. However, a CCSO dive team was searching the pond Thursday morning in the area where the Toyota went in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.