ENGLEWOOD — A man from Williston, Florida, has been identified as the suspect in a car chase that started in Venice on Monday.
Authorities allege that Aristotelis Spiros Tsimis, 37, led deputies on a miles-long chase from Venice to Englewood in a stolen black pickup.
An officer with the Venice Police Department received an alert about a truck reported stolen out of Jacksonville, according to an arrest report filed in court documents. That alert placed the stolen vehicle in the area of Tamiami Trail near Center Road in Venice.
The officer spotted a truck that matched the description, and then activated his patrol car's emergency lights.
According to the report, the driver of the truck sped up to evade the deputy and weaved through traffic going southbound on Tamiami Trail — at times, driving on the road median to evade law enforcement.
The officer relayed information about the vehicle to 911 dispatch and broke off pursuit. At that point, the Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies began tracking the vehicle through unincorporated Sarasota County, headed south from Venice toward Englewood.
According to a separate arrest report, one deputy attempted twice to perform a pit maneuver with his patrol vehicle to force the suspected vehicle to stop. Both attempts were unsuccessful.
The arrest report also alleges that driver tried to run two deputies off the road, both of whom used evasive maneuvers to avoid a head-on collision.
The vehicle continued south on State Road 776 to Englewood, eventually made it to South Oxford Drive, and turned onto David Place, just across the Charlotte County line.
That's where Sarasota County deputies were joined by their counterparts in Charlotte County.
Local residents told The Daily Sun on Monday that they saw the driver of the vehicle abandon the truck and jump into a nearby pond, before he was arrested by deputies.
The suspect was later identified as Tsimis, who had a previous felony conviction from 2020.
According to the arrest report, the truck showed signs of damage to the undercarriage and the driver's side door handle. One deputy alleged that the he recognized the damage to the door handle as "a common practice used by car thieves to gain entry into a secured vehicle."
Deputies also allege that they recovered a bag from the suspected stolen truck, which contained two firearms and a passport. The name of who the passport belonged to was redacted in the arrest report, indicating that deputies believed it belonged to someone other than Tsimis.
Tsimis was ultimately charged with several counts, including:
• grand theft of a motor vehicle
• two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• two counts of fleeing or eluding law enforcement
• two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon
• 10 counts of violation of probation
Tsimis is currently being held at Sarasota County Jail on no bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18 on the probation charges, followed by a Feb. 17 court appearance for charges related to the car chase.
