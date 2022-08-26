ENGLEWOOD — Dane Hahn is giving 12 child and youth life jackets out at the Pioneer Day Cardboard Races Saturday.
“These aren’t cheap ones — they are $40 a piece,” said Hahn, a past commander of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Englewood. “Our auxiliary saves about two to three people each year. It may not sound like a lot, but we are proud to be there when people are in need of saving.”
The auxiliary is sponsoring the annual cardboard-boat races beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 6791 San Casa Dr., in Englewood.
While the Pioneer Days parade and three day festival were postponed due to ongoing construction on Dearborn Street for Labor Day weekend, the cardboard boat races and Chalkfest are scheduled this weekend as planned.
The races feature boats made by children and adults. All participant receive a certificate and a free swim after the event.
“Auxiliary members spent time helping people make their boats over the past few week,” Hahn said. “There’s at least a half-dozen we worked with to make their boats. So we don’t know how many we will have enter, but we knew some were interested this year.”
Hahn spent time answering questions about how to get cardboard to float and how much duct tape and glue is needed.
Hahn said he hopes those who are sad there’s no parade on Labor Day, will come and cheer on the cardboard boaters. He said the crowd helps the racers keep their stride. Plus, there weren’t races for two years due to COVID-19.
Children, civic groups, businesses are all encouraged to build a boat and compete. Children under 12 compete for free. Anyone 13 and older pays $10.
Hahn said at first he was skeptical of having the cardboard boat races at the pool. They were held in Lemon Bay at Indian Mound Park for years. However, redtide shattered the auxiliary’s ability to hold the races there.
“I came out and looked at the Ann Dever pool and thought it was perfect, it’s very large,” Hahn said. “We have success at the pool, plus everyone gets to go in after the races. Families can make a day of it. Charlotte County should tip their hat, it’s a very nice pool and an overall great facility.”
Hahn said the boats don’t weigh much, but they are big. They can be painted with any design. This year’s Pioneer Days theme is “Back to the Future,” so boats can also be painted accordingly.
Competitors can bring their own life jackets, but there will be some at the event in addition to those that will be given away to children who don’t own one and need one.
Chalk Fest 11 is on
The Chalk Fest 11 is the next event planned after the cardboard boat races, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. It is free with chalk provided.
Even those who aren’t artists are welcome. There will be judges and prizes, vendors and music. Like the boat races, the event is open to anybody interested in drawing or seeing the chalk creations.
For more information about boat building, call 941-681-0312.
Diaper Derby
Lemon Bay Woman’s Club is sponsoring a Diaper Derby for crawlers only 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at organization’s clubhouse, at the corner of Maple and Cocoanut streets in Englewood. The event is free, and all participants receive prizes.
The Mayor for a Day contest is underway. Several candidates have entered the race. Candidates accept donations for their chosen nonprofit organizations, and each dollar is a vote. All money must be turned in by 3 p.m. Sept. 1, and the “winner” will be contacted the next day. The winner will be announced Sept. 2.
