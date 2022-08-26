2019 boat race

Aaron Hamsher and Gavin Vasbinder use some good, old-fashioned hand paddling to win their heat in the Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race at the Ann Dever Pool in Englewood in 2019.

ENGLEWOOD — Dane Hahn is giving 12 child and youth life jackets out at the Pioneer Day Cardboard Races Saturday.

“These aren’t cheap ones — they are $40 a piece,” said Hahn, a past commander of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Englewood. “Our auxiliary saves about two to three people each year. It may not sound like a lot, but we are proud to be there when people are in need of saving.”


