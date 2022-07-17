ENGLEWOOD — Authorities are still not saying how or why an elderly woman fell into a golf course pond in Englewood on Friday night.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Community Affairs Specialist Douglas Johnson did confirm Sunday that the unidentified woman was 80 years old.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were called to the Boca Royale community at 8:15 p.m. Friday where they found the woman's body in a pond with two alligators.
The woman was on the golf course near Cayman Isles Boulevard and Golf View Drive about 7:47 p.m. Friday, according to a SCSO news release.
"(She) was observed falling into a pond along the course near her residence and struggled to stay afloat," it stated. "While in the water two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water."
Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.
FWC spokesperson Adam Brown told The Daily Sun that two alligators were observed nearby and that it is unknown if the alligators were involved.
"A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the location and has removed two alligators from the area. We do not plan to remove any additional alligators from the area at this time," he added.
The FWC and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will work together on this investigation until cause of death is determined by the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The active investigation is still in the early phases, the SCSO news release stated.
Trappers have since removed two alligators from the pond, one was 8-feet, 10-inches long, and the other was 7-feet, 7-inches, Brown said.
