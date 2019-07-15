ENGLEWOOD — A toddler found in a swimming pool died Saturday morning after family and emergency workers were unable to revive her.
Firefighters, emergency medical technicians and deputies went to the home on the 1000 block of Bay Harbor Drive Saturday morning for a report of a child drowning, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputy Thomas Whiting reported he arrived at the home just before 9 a.m. Saturday to find an unidentified person and Deputy Adam Freitas administering CPR to the young child.
An Englewood Fire Control District truck and a Charlotte EMS vehicle arrived and the emergency workers took over lifesaving measures, the report shows.
When they brought the child to Englewood Community Hospital, she had no respiration and pulse.
Neighbors told deputies they came to the home to find the mother yelling and holding the child, saying she had found the toddler in the pool.
Charlotte County Sheriff's detectives and a forensics van were at the house Saturday morning. The CCSO's investigation is still active.
