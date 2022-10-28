GROVE CITY — Charlotte County detectives charged a man with second-degree homicide Friday in the Grove City area of Englewood.

Brett Robert Kennedy

Brett Robert Kennedy in an arrest photo taken in 2014.

Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, of 2510 Eleventh St. was arrested Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. His bond information was not immediately available.


