CCSO: Grove City man charged with second-degree homicide Staff Report Oct 28, 2022

GROVE CITY — Charlotte County detectives charged a man with second-degree homicide Friday in the Grove City area of Englewood.

Brett Robert Kennedy in an arrest photo taken in 2014. PROVIDED BY CCSO

Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, of 2510 Eleventh St. was arrested Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. His bond information was not immediately available.

The call came in at 5:32 a.m. about an incident a home on 11th Street near Michigan Street in Grove City, about a mile south of Lemon Bay High School.

The Sheriff's Office described the killing as a "domestic homicide." Officers took a suspect into custody immediately.

At the scene Friday morning, officials said the name of the victim was not being released pending notification of next of kin.

"We'll be here all day," said Skip Conroy, a Charlotte County Sheriff's spokesperson.

Michigan Avenue residents were shocked to learn one of their neighbors was killed in a domestic homicide.

Neighbor Tom O'Keefe said he knew the people who lived in the house. He also sees domestic violence of the alleged homicide as possibly indicative of a larger problem.

"People are stressed out seeing all the carnage and (hurricane) debris," O'Keefe said. "It's depressing."

He questioned why Florida lacks facilities in which the mentally disturbed and mentally challenged can find the care they need.

Kennedy had been arrested once before in Charlotte County, according to jail records. In 2016 he was arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling at a business near his home.
