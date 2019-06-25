ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's office is at a home in Englewood this morning where a man died during a shooting that was connected to a domestic violence call.
The call came in just before 9 p.m. to a home on the 6000 block of McKinley Terrace in Englewood East.
"Shots were fired while deputies were on scene. No deputies were injured. The scene is contained and there is no threat to surrounding residents," the Sheriff's Office reported in a tweet that went out at about 12:42 a.m. Tuesday.
Earlier in the evening, CCSO tweeted: "One male involved in the domestic is deceased. The deceased male was armed. The investigation will be ongoing throughout the night. Additional releases of information will be held until the investigation is complete."
Check back with yoursun.com for more information as it develops.
