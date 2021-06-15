CCSO seeking 2 suspects in Englewood home theft

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit is asking for help from the community to identify two burglars caught on camera in Englewood.

 FACEBOOK PHOTO

ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit is asking for help from the community to identify two burglars caught on camera in Englewood, according to a CCSO report.

The two suspects can be seen entering an occupied home on Grafton Avenue in Englewood.

The crime occurred around 2 a.m. Monday when the duo made off with valuables and other items from the home.

If you can identify either suspect, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments