CCSO seeking 2 suspects in Englewood home theft

ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit is asking for help from the community to identify two burglars caught on camera in Englewood, according to a CCSO report.
The two suspects can be seen entering an occupied home on Grafton Avenue in Englewood.
The crime occurred around 2 a.m. Monday when the duo made off with valuables and other items from the home.
If you can identify either suspect, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.
