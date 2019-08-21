CCSO: Suspect arrested in Englewood Walmart stabbing

UPDATE - Suspect arrested
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a suspect in the early morning stabbing in the parking lot of the Englewood Walmart Wednesday.
The suspect was identified as Dustin Lee Saylor, 29, 9806 Gulfstrean Blvd., Englewood.
According to CCSO: "the victim accused Saylor of stealing his wallet shortly before the confrontation." The two fought and Saylor allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen and then ran off.
Deputies found him later on San Casa Drive and charged him with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and booked him into the Charlotte County Jail.
“There is no room for violence in any form or fashion in this county," said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement. "We will continue to track down and arrest violators who commit violent acts. We will also continue to strive and make Charlotte County a safe place to be for our residents and visitors.”
The Sheriff's Office did not identify the victim or any relationship with the suspect.
POSTED EARLIER:
9:25 a.m.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a stabbing that that happened early Wednesday in the parking lot of the Englewood Walmart
According to CCSO a call came in around 3:05 a.m. for a stabbing at the store on South McCall Road. Deputies found the victim in the parking lot suffering a single, non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries.
The victim and the suspect know each other, but deputies have not been able to find the suspect.
