ENGLEWOOD — Cedar Point Environmental Center could see more 21st Century nature exhibits soon.
Charlotte County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to approve an extension for a $40,000 state Coastal Partnership Initiative matching grant contract that will eventually upgrade wildlife and other environmental exhibits at the center. A governmental shutdown stalled the original grant process.
The grant will help pay for a computer program design that will bring interactive exhibits on electronic tablets to Cedar Point. The programming could take a year to develop.
County Natural Resources project manager Jamie Scudera said the programs will focus on four primary areas "air, water, fire and earth."
"This project aims to design and develop an environmental educational exhibit within the Cedar Point Environmental Center," her report states
Built on stilts deep within the 115-acre wooded environmental center property across from Lemon Bay High School, the visitor center features hands-on displays of shells and fossils, animal skulls bones, tracks and scat, insects, feathers, dried egg sacks, and posters, books and environmental literature to take home.
It's a popular place with local schoolchildren, tourists and curious locals who visit the center for wading trips in Lemon Bay, kayak outings or hikes.
Basically, the exhibits at the center now are same that exhibits that have been on display since the center opened, said Bobbi Rodgers, CHEC manager at Cedar Point.
Over the years, many visitors have donated to the collection, Rodgers said.
"Kids who find snake skins in the woods will bring them here," Rodgers said. "And we will display their snake skins. It gives them a sense of ownership. They come in to see their snake skins, and it helps out they're giving to the community."
This project will redesign the exhibit area to provide hands on interactive displays to engage the public, the report said.
In 1992, Charlotte County purchased land that makes up Cedar Point Park, located on Placida Road that touches Ainger Creek, Oyster Creek and Lemon Bay.
CHEC has managed the park, its educational and recreational programs since 1995. The visitor center first opened to the public in 1998.
To learn more about Cedar Point Environmental Center and Park, as well as its nature programs, visit www.checflorida.org/Cedar_Point.html.
