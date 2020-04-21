NORTH PORT — Earth Day's 50-year anniversary is today.
Scheduled events such as the Englewood Earth Day Festival and Sarasota's annual Earth Day Celebration are postponed due to the pandemic.
But like everything affected by COVID-19, we celebrate digitally.
One online Earth Day event is produced by North Port's Tree Lady, Alice White. The People for Trees founder is planning two virtual workshops on creating Florida-friendly yards. The programs at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. will use video conferencing and PowerPoint instructions about turning your grass yard into one that's more eco-friendly and sustainable.
There are also national and global events centering on the earth, climate and similar topics, all in recognition of Earth Day 2020.
NASA's Science Live platform, for instance, explores our blue marble and the universe, has toolkits and STEM-related activities for kids. But there are dozens of other virtual platforms and forums, including good stuff at space.com.
There are digital events on recycling waste and eliminating plastics, or mural contests, virtual art festivals, topics on wildlife/sea life, forest and wetland preservation, water, land and air health, climate change — you name it, it's available from the comfort and safety of isolation.
And earthday.org and its Earth Day Network have multiple opportunities to learn and celebrate, including a history of the 50-year-old nonprofit credited with federal rules to protect air and water, plus teach-ins and performances.
There are even online sunrise classes heralding Earth Day, at the Yoga Sanctuary in Punta Gorda, for instance.
Digital platforms such as Zoom and Facebook Live allow participants to feed questions to those hosting Earth Day events.
In North Port, the Tree Lady's 45-minute program teaches how to transform your grass to something more compatible with the environment, she said, meaning drought-tolerant plants, shrubs and trees, and removing fertilizers from your yard's diet. Those joining the Zoom presentation will be in a chat-only mode and can feed questions and comments through the platform.
White has also rescheduled her annual Tree Fair to May 16 at City Hall, should COVID-19 restrictions get lifted by then. That's an opportunity to learn about Florida-friendly plants and trees, and even buy a few to take home and plant.
The irony about Earth Day 2020 is that we mostly celebrate from behind closed doors. State restrictions on social gatherings have separated us from the very thing we honor, White said.
“Sadly,” she said, “this is the next best thing.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.