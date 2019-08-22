ENGLEWOOD — Creativity will be on full on display at this Saturday's ChalkFest 8.0, one of five Pioneer Days Events scheduled for this weekend in Englewood.
"We are really hoping families will come out," said Chris Phelps, organizer of the event and chair of the Pioneer Days Committee. "Kids, parents, grandparents — everyone can chalk."
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange Street Recreation Center, 101 Orange St., just a couple of blocks north of West Dearborn Street.
Last year, more than 200 artists — overwhelmingly children — chalked up the park's basketball courts with colorful renderings. As the day went on, more than 600 people walked through the park, just checking out the work. Phelps said if more people want to draw, they will open up the tennis courts for chalk art,
The event is free to artists and people who just want to look. There will be free chalk while it lasts, and cold water for everyone. There will be a few vendors in the park, but people can bring their own food and enjoy a picnic in the park.
"This is such a nice park, and it's so underused," Phelps said.
Phelps is asking participants to come to the Orange Street Recreation Center at 8:30 a.m. to sign up. "We want them to sign up so they can sign a waiver and we can use their pictures," Phelps explained. "We're also asking for ZIP codes so we can see where everyone is coming from."
Phelps said volunteers will gather at the park at 6 p.m. tonight to tidy up and set up the "boxes" for chalkers, and she can always use more help. She also said people can donate chalk tonight and even Saturday.
Here are some more Pioneer Days events this weekend:
• Shipwreck Dance for middle school students is set for 6-9 p.m. tonight (Friday), at the new auditorium at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 7001 San Casa Drive. The event is free and includes pizza and bottled water. The theme is “Living the Dream …” with prizes for kids aged 9-12 for the best costume related to the theme. This is a lock-in event. Kids must be signed in and out by an approved adult.
• Shipwreck Dance for teens, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the new Ann & Chuck Dever Auditorium, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Free. Kids must be signed in and out by an approved adult. Includes pizza and bottled water. Costume contests.
• Michael O’Donnell Memorial Fish-A-Thon, 7-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Tom Adams Bridge, Englewood. Free to kids aged 12 and under. Forms can be obtained at EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. All children in a family may be listed on one form. Pre-registration is not required, but participants must be accompanied by an adult. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. Lines will go in the water at 8:15 a.m. Volunteers are experienced and will assist anyone who needs some help.
• Historical tours, courtesy of the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, 51 N. Maple St. are from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. A printable map will be available online with history and photos for self-guided tours at EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
