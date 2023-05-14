VENICE — Largely driven by Commissioner Mike Moran, the Sarasota County commissioners have been exploring how they fund human services in the county for services like mental health and substance abuse and jail diversion programs.

On Tuesday, after another workshop on April 26 to review proposed changes by staff and give further direction, commissioners unanimously approved two changes they hope will lead to increased efficiency and less complexity.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments