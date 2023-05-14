VENICE — Largely driven by Commissioner Mike Moran, the Sarasota County commissioners have been exploring how they fund human services in the county for services like mental health and substance abuse and jail diversion programs.
On Tuesday, after another workshop on April 26 to review proposed changes by staff and give further direction, commissioners unanimously approved two changes they hope will lead to increased efficiency and less complexity.
The first change is to reduce the size of the human services advisory council from its current 19 members to five, hoping to eliminate perceived conflicts of interest. The new council will be composed of three specified community representatives and two citizens at large.
As explained by Assistant County Administrator Mark Cunningham, the three specified positions must be a representative of the Sarasota County School Board, the sheriff, and a psychiatric/psychologist/health service provider.
Dealing with another issue raised by Moran, Cunningham said the new ordinance forbids a council member from being an employee of the county or the health department, and they must reside within the county during their tenure on the council.
With the reduction of members, Cunningham said current council members can re-apply for membership if they meet the qualifications under the reformed council.
Another major change to the process adds a quiet period, the time between the release of funding applications by the county and presentation of funding recommendations by the council.
And, Cunningham pointed out, communication between a council member and an applicant for funding is grounds for removal from the advisory body.
Of this quiet period, Moran said he asked for its inclusion to prevent lobbying during this time.
Another change approved by commissioners Tuesday involved the overly complicated application of which an applicant once commented that it was easier to get a root canal than completing the application.
The new application has been reduced and simplified to two pages seeking basic information about the program, the nature of the applicant’s request, and any other funding sources for the program.
“There’s no question that this simplifies things,” Moran said during the brief discussion. “It’s very much a reset for us to think about how this is done.”
The changes approved by commissioners are effective immediately, and Cunningham said staff would begin implementing the changes as directed by commissioners for the next funding cycle.
