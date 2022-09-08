ENGLEWOOD — Lovebirds in western Charlotte County won't have to travel far for a marriage license.

Charlotte County Clerk of the Courts Roger Eaton now offers West County residents marriage licenses, traffic ticket and other fine payments and other services 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.

