Public records supervisor Veronica Torres, greets patrons with a smile at the Clerk of the Charlotte County Court's West County office in the Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Torres has been with the clerk's office for 16 years.
Public records supervisor Veronica Torres, greets patrons with a smile at the Clerk of the Charlotte County Court's West County office in the Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Torres has been with the clerk's office for 16 years.
ENGLEWOOD — Lovebirds in western Charlotte County won't have to travel far for a marriage license.
Charlotte County Clerk of the Courts Roger Eaton now offers West County residents marriage licenses, traffic ticket and other fine payments and other services 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
"While we’ve made almost all of our services accessible online, we understand some folks prefer doing their business in person," Eaton told The Daily Sun. "We understand some folks prefer doing their business in person."
The limited hours could change depending upon West County's response. If the need demands it, Eaton suggested he is more than willing to expand the hours of the West County satellite office.
At the same time, he said, most Charlotte County residents reach out to the clerk's office online at charlotteclerk.com.
"We will continue to expand our services, budget permitting,” Eaton said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.