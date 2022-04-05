While humans fight off COVID-19, Florida's birds face a bird flu epidemic.
Several counties on Florida's East Coast, Leon and Dixie counties in Northwest Florida documented cases of strains of avian flu in its wild bird populations.
Charlotte County is the only Southwest Florida county where the flu strain has been confirmed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
In late February and early March, state wildlife officials reported waterfowl were infected with the pathogenic avian influenza strain. They were discovered in the Peace River and Punta Gorda — including 10 migratory lesser scaups, also known as bluebills, and about 15 migratory hooded mergansers.
The Daily Sun reported in early March how one of the sick scaups was brought to the Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda where it was treated.
Already, wildlife officials have started receiving reports of sick mergansers in the Peace River.
Avian influenza can affect all species of birds, including bald eagles and other raptors, as well as canary and other bird pets, backyard chickens and other barnyard fowl.
Florida wildlife officials reported infected royal terns, black vultures and bald eagles.
Tests are pending for pelicans, herring gulls, crows and screech owls.
Infected birds can be asymptomatic, while others may show clinical signs ranging from lethargy to severe neurological signs such as circling, tremors and seizures. Often birds are found dead with no signs of trauma nor death from other causes.
"Influenza viruses that circulate in wild birds are considered part of the large group of avian influenzas," said Carly Jones, spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, in a statement to The Daily Sun.
Outbreaks have also been reported in other states and Canada, including an outbreak of infected poultry in Iowa.
"This particular HPAI strain has not had any recorded infections in people in North America, but we caution people to not make contact with these birds and to call their public health department with any concerns of a potential infection or exposure," Jones said.
Jones called the chance of dogs becoming infected "extremely low" and "low" for cats, "but there is some evidence (cats) may be a more competent host than a dog."
"The best method of protection is to prevent contact between pets and wild birds," she said.
Meanwhile, zoos across North America are closing outdoor bird exhibits and moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.
Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits, making it harder for the bird flu to reach them.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.