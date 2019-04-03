ENGLEWOOD — Mac Horton had an early birthday present Tuesday.
Horton, who celebrates his 78th birthday April 23, found himself surrounded by family, friends and Charlotte County officials for the dedication of the new West County Annex on San Casa Drive in his name.
“Mac’s service to this community has been long, it’s been deep-rooted, and it’s been a life of service he committed to the Englewood area and Charlotte County,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, who now holds the District 3 seat upon which Horton once served.
“His mentorship of me has meant so, so much,” Truex said, recalling how the two first met in 1994. “Before I ran for office, we had some conversations. He tried to help me understand not just the depth and breath of the position, but also the situations you put yourself in at times with your neighbors, your friends, your family, and other people in the community. You’re not going to always be in agreeance. And you have to work though those things.
“You have to understand the goal is always the citizens and the community, trying to serve people,” he said. “I hope (Horton) taught me well.”
Horton’s political career started when he decided to serve as an elected Englewood Water District supervisor in 1972. He served until 1975. He was then elected to the Charlotte County School Board, where he served from 1984 until 1996.
That year, Horton first ran for the District 3 Charlotte County commission seat. He won it and held it until 2004. He ended his elected career serving one term as the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections from 2004 to 2008.
Truex also recalled how Horton is a charter member of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary and devoted his time to other community organizations.
Horton and Frank Desguin, former Charlotte County Property Appraiser, led the effort to save the historic Charlotte County Courthouse in downtown Punta Gorda. The two men didn’t let the fact that Horton is a Republican and Desguin a Democrat stand in their way to save the courthouse from being demolished.
Desguin formally requested for the county to dedicate the annex to his friend, Mac Horton.
“His public service to Charlotte County as a school board member and as a county commissioner ‘representing West County,’ and as a Supervisor of Elections is unmatched, as well as his community involvement,” Desguin wrote in his formal request to the county. “I can think of no better example than Mac spearheading the campaign to save Charlotte County’s historic courthouse when so many others shortsightedly wanted it demolished.”
The new 18,900-square-foot, four-acre annex has replaced the smaller annex on the same site. The West County Annex was budgeted for $6.5 million from the 2014, funded with 1-percent local option sales tax. The project came in under budget at $5.1 million.
The new annex houses the Englewood offices of the Charlotte County Tax Collector, the Supervisor of Elections and Property Appraiser, and the county’s Human Services and Utilities departments. Besides county offices, the building is also home to the free Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children program, and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies.
For more information about the annex, visit “Project Status” at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
