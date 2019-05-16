Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex was in the middle of a commission meeting when he received his invite to join President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon in the White House Rose Garden for the president’s announcement on his new immigration policy.
Truex believes federal partisanship has led people to “talk over each other,” rather than come together and find a solution. He believes the “middle two-thirds” can reach a successful solution to immigration policies.
“There’s a lot of work to do,” Truex said in a phone interview Thursday morning on his way to the White House. “It’s time to pull up our pants and act like adults.”
Truex’s invitation to the White House came after he represented the National Association of Counties positions on a recent C-Span broadcast of a panel discussion at the Bipartisan Policy Center on immigration. Truex chairs NACo’s immigration committee.
“From a workforce perspective, we believe the federal laws should not only maintain legal immigration levels, they should support and provide legal avenues for immigrants to come to the United States,” Truex said, highlighting NACo’s positions. NACo’s policies are posted at www.naco.org.
“It is negatively affecting our local economies if we can’t provide workforces to agricultural industries,” Truex said, adding that construction and other industries are facing worker shortages. Seasonal immigration visas, he suggested, do not work for all that’s needed.
He cited how a local electrical company is looking to bring German electricians to Florida to supplement its skilled employees. Even Silicon Valley’s high-tech industries are experiencing a dearth of labor due to the quagmire the U.S. immigration polices finds itself in.
“I don’t think anyone is discounting the fact that we want a safe country and we want to have a great country,” he said. “We also have to understand we started as immigrants, we’ve grown as immigrants and we continue to be a nation of immigrants.”
Trump’s immigration policies
“Our policies have turbo-charged our economy,” Trump said in his speech, broadcast live by cable networks. “Now, we must implement an immigration system that will allow our citizens to prosper for generations to come.”
In the Rose Garden, Trump outlined the key points to the White House plan:
• Securing the border, including plans for a border wall. According to Trump, 400 miles of new wall will be constructed by the end of next year. He wants to set up a permanent Border Security Trust Fund that will be paid with fees and other revenues collected at border crossings. Trump said he took the input from law enforcement and said his plan will make the southern border 100 percent secure.
• Attract and retain the “best and brightest” immigrants in the world. Trump said he wants 57 percent or more of incoming immigrants to be highly skilled and educated. Replace the present green card visas with a merit-based system.
• Prioritize and limiting family members joining immigrants — spouses and their children only.
• A five-year pathway to citizenship. Requiring immigrants to learn English and pass a civics examination.
• Keep, but limit, an asylum system that will exclude and screen out “frivolous claims.”
• Congress passing and adopting interim immigration reform legislation.
“It’s a great start,” Truex said, after the speech in a second phone interview.
He added that there’s more to the policy than the president expressed in the Rose Garden. Afterward, Truex met with White House staff and was given a detailed report of the president’s proposals and goals.
The president did not mention the Dreamers, those who were brought into the United States as small children and raised in the country, or a pathway for their citizenship. From what he was told, Truex said, additional, smaller immigration bills will be introduced to address the Dreamers and other immigration issues.
