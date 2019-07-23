Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.