By STEVE REILLY
Staff Writer
MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners will be asked today to decide whether additional industrial development along San Casa Drive will too be disruptive to residents.
A development group wants the county to rezone the 20-acre property along the 6500-6600 block of San Casa Drive from low-density residential zoning for 41 homes to a mixed use of low-intensity industrial uses and 14 homes.
While automobile shops and industrial shops exist along the northern stretch of San Casa Drive, residents balked at the idea of an expansion of industrial shops across from their homes. They cited traffic, environmental and other negative impacts to the corridor.
“There’s a place for industrial and there’s a place for residential,” Donna Waldron told the advisory Planning and Zoning Commission during a July 1 meeting. “Directly across from the street from residential is not a place industrial.”
Representing the developers, attorney Robert Berntsson cited how the requirements for the rezoning call for one entry into the industrial area with significant setbacks from San Casa and buffering between neighboring properties.
The advisory Planning and Zoning Commission did not support the zoning change, recommending county commissioners deny the proposal. However, the final decision isn’t up to the advisory board.
The county commission is scheduled to make its decision 2 p.m. today at a public hearing in the County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Email: reilly@sun-herald.com
