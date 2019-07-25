ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's detectives were still looking Thursday for a man wanted for questioning in a stabbing that happened at a Grove City home Monday morning.
Deputies went to a house on the 2000 block of Willow Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood at 11 a.m. that day for a call about a stabbing, the CCSO reported. About 40 minutes later, emergency medical technicians took an injured man to a helicopter which airlifted him to a trauma center. CCSO has not identified the injured man.
Later in the day, Sheriff's officials said detectives were looking for Francis Wayne Smallwood Jr., 40, to speak to him about the stabbing.
As of Thursday afternoon, detectives were still looking.
Meanwhile, a North Port man may have encountered Smallwood in a house in that community. A man told police he went to a home he had recently purchased from foreclosure on the 4500 block of Michaler Street at 6-6:30 p.m. Monday. He found a man in the house.
When the homeowner confronted the man, the intruder said his daughter had dropped him off there and was going to pick him up later. When the owner said the man didn't have permission to be in the house, the intruder ran out the front door. The homeowner called police.
The unknown man was described as being white, about six feet tall with a slim build and tattoos on his arms and neck, the North Port Police Department reported. He was wearing camo shorts, was carrying a black backpack, and had a black BMX-style bicycle inside the home. Smallwood's address was listed as the 5400 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte, which is the Gulf Cove community near the Myakka River.
In the report, filed Tuesday, North Port officers noted that the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office had asked for assistance Monday for a case they were working on. Although the case information was redacted from the NPPD report, Charlotte County's description of Smallwood was included with the paperwork.
CCSO described Smallwood as being white, six feet tall, 140 pounds with black hair. A photo provided by detectives shows tattoos on his neck. After the stabbing, he was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and black/blue Nike Jordan shoes. He had a black BMX-style bike with white skull stickers on it.
Anyone with information on Smallwood should call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.
