ENGLEWOOD — Mac Horton’s service to the Englewood community and Charlotte County will not be forgotten.
In 2015, the county first recognized Horton’s service by dedicating the Winchester Boulevard South corridor to him. As a county commissioner, Horton had long remained committed to its construction. At the Winchester dedication, the Sun reported how Horton said, “Anybody who does government service and has something named for them — particularly before they die — it’s really, really an honor.”
Mac Horton will get to enjoy that honor again.
County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to dedicate the county’s new West County Annex to Horton. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 2 at the annex, 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood. The public is invited.
Horton and his family aren’t taking the honor lightly. He was surprised and excited Charlotte County is still willing to recognize his efforts, that so many people with whom he worked over the years still value his contributions.
“We are all ecstatic,” his wife Esther said, speaking for their family. “It’s just wonderful.”
Former Charlotte County Property Appraiser Frank Desguin first talked with Commissioner Bill Truex about dedicating the West County Annex to Horton. Desguin, a Democrat, and Horton, a Republican, worked hand-in-hand to preserve Charlotte’s historic courthouse in downtown Punta Gorda. Horton was the county’s Supervisor of Elections at the time.
“His public service to Charlotte County as a school board member and as a county commissioner ‘representing West County,’ and as a Supervisor of Elections is unmatched, as well as his community involvement,” Desguin wrote in his formal request to the county. “I can think of no better example than Mac spearheading the campaign to save Charlotte County’s historic courthouse when so many others shortsightedly wanted it demolished.”
Horton’s political career started when he decided to serve as an elected Englewood Water District supervisor, and won the post from 1972 to 1975. He was then elected to the Charlotte County School Board, where he served from 1984 to 1996.
In 1996, Horton first ran for the District 3 Charlotte County commission seat. He won it and held it until 2004. He ended his elected career serving one term as the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections from 2004 to 2008.
The new 18,900-square-foot, four-acre annex was built to replace the 12,000-square-foot annex that had been on the site for 40 years. The West County Annex was budgeted for $6.5 million from the 2014, funded with 1-percent local option sales tax. The project came in under budget at $5.1 million.
The new annex houses the Englewood offices of the Charlotte County Tax Collector, the Supervisor of Elections and Property Appraiser, and the county’s Human Services and Utilities departments. Besides county offices, the building is also home to the free Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children program, and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies.
