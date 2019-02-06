The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is being sued in connection with a deputy’s 2017 collision with another vehicle.
Then-deputy Brett Armstead, 41 at the time, failed to make a complete stop at Claremont Drive and Willmington Boulevard on Nov. 25, 2017, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s initial report.
As a result, Jean Robert Emmanuel, 63, of Englewood, traveling on Willmington Boulevard in a Volkswagen, collided with the front left side of Armstead’s patrol vehicle. According to the report, both suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Englewood Hospital.
The lawsuit, recently filed by attorney Chad Brazzeal of Morgan & Morgan in Fort Myers, states Armstead “was operating the motor vehicle in the course and scope of his employment” with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and “negligently operated the motor vehicle causing a collision with the motor vehicle operated by Plaintiff Jean Emmanuel.”
As a result, Emmanuel allegedly “suffered bodily injury including a permanent injury to the body as a whole, pain and suffering of both a physical and mental nature, disability, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, aggravation of an existing condition, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, medical expenses, loss of earnings, loss of ability to earn money, and loss of ability to lead and enjoy a normal life.”
Armstead is not sued as an individual.
Florida law prohibits officers or employees of the state from being held personally liable for “any injury or damage suffered as a result of any act, event, or omission of action in the scope of her or his employment” unless they “acted in bad faith or with malicious purpose or in a manner exhibiting wanton and willful disregard of human rights, safety, or property.”
The suit states the Sheriff’s Office is vicariously liable for Armstead’s negligence.
The Sheriff’s Office does not comment on pending litigation, according to Spokesperson Katie Heck.
Brazzeal was also not available for comment Monday or Tuesday.
Armstead is no longer in a law enforcement position but works for the Sheriff’s Office as an intelligence analyst in the Domestic Violence Unit.
