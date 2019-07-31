SOUTH GULF COVE — Construction crews started work on additional sidewalks for the South Gulf Cove community. The project began Monday is expected to continue through June 2020.
The following streets are getting sidewalks:
• Appleton Boulevard.
• Keystone Boulevard.
• Calumet Boulevard.
• St. Paul Drive.
• San Domingo Boulevard.
This is the third phase in a three-phase sidewalk project for the South Gulf Cove community. Funding comes through the South Gulf Cove taxing unit, which is made up of 14,641 properties in the subdivision. The county budgeted $7.6 million for the three phases through the taxing unit
In 2016, the taxing unit's advisory board called for an acceleration of the sidewalk construction after the death of Mariah Klinefelter, a 35-year-old mother of two, who was struck and killed by a car on Appleton Boulevard in April 2016.
County officials are warning people traveling those roads to watch for lane closures, slow-moving traffic and temporary delays, and always keep an eye out for workers.
For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left.
