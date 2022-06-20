MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners will tackle island issues Tuesday.
Commissioners will discuss fire assessments and other services on Little Gasparilla Island, the Manasota Key Overlay District and parking issues.
The workshop starts 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 119 of the County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle.
Charlotte County maintains a fire house to serve property owners on the bridgeless Little Gasparilla Island. Since 2019 to the present, the Little Gasparilla department has fought 31 fires and responded to 43 emergency medical calls.
Of the 765.5 equivalent residential units assessed, 247.5 vacant properties see an annual assessment of $131.25 per ERU. Developed, 518 occupied properties pay $367.50 per ERU.
Commissioners will also review mosquito control on Little Gasparilla and the challenges the county faces to treat the more than 200 acres that makes up the island service area, south of the Don Pedro State Beach.
The county estimates it spends $1,100 per treatment on Little Gasparilla. The county carries out more than 100 treatments on the island between May and November.
Meanwhile, commissioners will wrestle with parking on Manasota Key. Like any urbanized beach community in Florida, especially during the winter season, parking is precious and jealously guarded by both property owners and the beach goers, beach businesses and employees, and the general public.
Among the issues on Manasota Key, the county requires "beach access points on barrier islands not be obstructed by parked cars or any other barriers. Parking of unlicensed or unregistered automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats and/or trailers shall be prohibited."
Single-family residences are required to have two parking spots available per residence, while condominiums and other multi-family structures are expected to provide parking not only for its residents but 20% in additional spot for guests.
Paid parking is limited to public beaches and "public recreation" areas. Also, parking garages are prohibited and privately leasing parking spaces is prohibited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.