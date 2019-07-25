Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted a picture on social media Thursday of a deputy relocating an alligator to the Tippecanoe Environmental Park in Port Charlotte.
The young alligator was found outside the Regal Cinema at Port Charlotte Town Center mall on Thursday.
"Was he trying to see the new movie 'Crawl'?" the CCSO post stated, referring to a horror movie playing at the mall. It's about a town whose residents are subjected to a flooding hurricane and — as if that wasn't enough — find they're being terrorized by a large, rogue alligator.
The agency also commented on its post saying "he was resisting" in response to a comment that said "take your gator for a drag."
The alligator was small enough that the deputy could relocate it without the help of a trapper, CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck said.
Generally, Heck said, deputies do not attempt to relocate alligators. They call a trapper and wait for them to remove the gator.
"Sometimes if they are small but at someone's front door, or there are other reasons we need them moved immediately and are able to do so, the deputies will do their best to take care of it," Heck said. "The wait for a trapper can be lengthy sometimes depending on where they are coming from."
If there is not an emergency related to the alligator, Heck said the public can call the CCSO's non-emergency number, 941-639-0013. Or contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regarding nuisance alligators at myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/alligator/snap/
