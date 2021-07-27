The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association has awarded construction scholarships to 10 local students this year.
Since 2007, the CDBIA has awarded more than $65,000 in scholarship funds to students interested in a career in the construction industry, including our innovative “Tools of the Trade” Scholarship, which is awarded to those students going directly into the work force.
CDBIA Construction Scholarships are:
Aidan Kelley, recent graduate of Florida Southwest College and Florida Southwest Collegiate High School will be going to Florida Gulf Coast University, majoring in civil engineering.
Ethan Morton, alumni of DeSoto High School is currently attending University of South Florida, majoring in electrical engineering.
Tools of the Trade Scholarships went to:
Damien Brown, senior at The Academy who is dual enrolled at the Charlotte Technical College who will be entering the workforce wanting to become an electrician.
Martin Luther, alumni of Port Charlotte High School and recent graduate of Charlotte Technical College, earning a certification in HVAC
Dekwann Martin, senior at Port Charlotte High School who is dual enrolled at the Charlotte Technical College, construction technology course, who will be entering the workforce as a carpenter.
Virgil Luther, senior at Port Charlotte High School who is dual enrolled at the Charlotte Technical College, construction technology course, who will be attending Charlotte Technical College, working on his electrical certification.
PROFESSIONAL WOMEN IN BUILDING
In October, 2020, the CDBIA started a local chapter of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Association Professional Women in Building.
At the April meeting, members of the Professional Women in Building Council voted to start a scholarship fund to support women going into the construction field with scholarships. Others quickly joined in to help. Thank you to Debbie Smith, Jacki Johnson (Local Lighting Company), Shannon Kania (Axis Satellite and Home Theater) and Robin Williamson (D&D Custom Cabinets) for supporting these scholarships:
Jazzlyn Embury, recent graduate of Florida Southwest College and Florida Southwest Collegiate High School will be going to University of Florida, majoring in economics and pre-law in hopes to become an attorney to assist the construction industry.
Laticia Nina, senior at Port Charlotte High School who will be attending University of Florida, majoring in architecture.
GENE EXTEJT SCHOLARSHIPS
In 1974, Gene Extejt opened Charlotte County Seawalls. When a local chapter of the builders’ association Gene was instrumental in ensuring the building industry had a strong voice in our community. He was an icon in our industry, serving wherever he was needed.
Gene continued to assist our construction industry serving in many various volunteer positions including many various local government appointed positions such as the Building Board, where he chaired for many years and the Licensing Board. Following in his footsteps of being a leader in our industry, Gene’s sons Blair McVety and Zac Extejt served as president of the CDBIA.
When not working, Gene could be found hunting, fishing, or on the sidelines supporting his children and grandchildren. But his passion was golf.
This year, the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association’s Golf Tournament was named the Gene Extejt Classic Swingo De Mayo in Gene’s memory.
A portion of the proceeds from the golf tournament will be dedicated to the Gene Extejt Construction Scholarship. This year's recipients are:
Roland Lytle, alumni of Lemon Bay High School, who is currently attending Kent State University, majoring in construction management.
Marshal Francis, a senior at The Academy. Marshal will be attending the Charlotte Technical College this fall to earn his certification in heating, air conditioning and ventilation.
Providing financial support to purchase work related tools and supporting education are the main reasons why the CDBIA provides scholarships to our local students. Additionally, we continue to work with scholarship recipients to help place them with companies and offer mentorship to build their foundation in the construction industry.
For more information about building a career in construction, please visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
