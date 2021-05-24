GULF COVE — Charlotte County firefighters stopped a small brush fire near Piedmont Street in Gulf Cove late Monday morning, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
Multiple fire engine crews responded to the fire along with two forestry tractors.
Crews were were able to quickly extinguish and hold the flames to a half-acre area, while also protecting two homes on Piedmont Street.
"Thankfully, it was not as windy as it has been and we were able to bring it under control quickly," Charlotte County Fire Public Information Officer Todd Dunn said. "It would have been worse had it been windy. There were no injuries and no word on the cause."
