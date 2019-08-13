2019 Charlotte Idol Winner Nikole Darna

SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN

Nikole Darna of Englewood was the winner of the 2019 Charlotte Idol. The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition held the 7th Annual Charlotte Idol competition Saturday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Sixteen singers from the community competed in hopes to the Charlotte Idol. Proceeds from the event benefit programs and services for the Homeless Coalition, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. To see and hear Darna sing, visit her video on YouTube.com.

