ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County expects a large crowd tonight for West County tax hearings at the Tringali Recreation Center.
County commissioners will take public input on three proposed assessment hikes to the Rotonda West, Grove City and the Gardens of Gulf Cove street and drainage taxing units.
The hearings start at 5 p.m., as they normally do, but, unlike past hearings at Tringali, the public hearings will be held in Tringali’s gymnasium, not the smaller community center. The center is at 3460 N. Access Road, off State Road 776 in Englewood East. (The Tringali Center will be closed during the day so county workers can prepare the facility for the hearing.)
Commissioners can decide not to raise the assessments, or raise them less than the maximum proposed hikes. The maximum proposed assessment hikes mean:
• Rotonda West assessment would increase from $100 to $400 per year for nine years.
• The Grove City assessment would increase from $64 for vacant lot owners and $50 for developed properties to a maximum of $265 per equivalent residential unit for 15 years.
• The Gardens of Gulf Cove assessment would increase from $150 per equivalent residential unit to a maximum rate of $350 for 15 years.
The county’s fiscal strategy is to build up the reserves within a taxing units for several years before going out and borrowing the money needed for road repaving — which county officials estimate can cost $150,000 per mile — other infrastructure improvements, and whatever funds are raised are spent within the perimeters of the taxing unit.
Rotonda West property owners may prove to be the largest contingent of taxpayers showing up for the public hearings.
Spearheaded by Rotonda resident Diana Shaw, a group dubbing themselves on a Facebook page as “Rotondans Against Sidewalks” have been voicing their objections to the hike. Shaw has also been petitioning Rotonda residents and says she collected more than 1,000 signatures against the assessment.
Originally, the group opposed any funds from the taxing unit to be spent on sidewalks, wanting all money to be spent on repaving and maintenance of the 21 bridges spanning Rotonda canals. But Shaw told the Sun last week, “Our group wants the commissioners to delay any increase until the bridge study is complete and they have actual cost figures to present for both the cost of repaving and the cost of the repair of our 21 bridges.”
For more information on any of the three taxing units, call Kim Lewis-Tison at 941-575-3613.
