MURDOCK — In February, there were 18 derelict boats in Charlotte County. This week, there are 24.
Members of Charlotte County’s Marine Advisory Committee were disappointed Thursday after learning the situation is getting worse instead of better, despite grants and other funds that are available to move these boats from Englewood and other waterways.
“There are 24 derelict boats in Charlotte County and 12 to 15 in Sarasota, 15 in Manatee County and 55 in Lee County,” Charlotte County Specialist Roger DeBruler told the board.
“There are five (Florida Wildlife Commission) officers working on removing these boats from Lee and Charlotte counties. But after the law changed in 2017, our hands have been tied. The law is not clear. The law also doesn’t clearly define storage of boats or fines. This would all go bye-bye and we could handle removal. We definitely wouldn’t be in this situation.”
DeBruler suggested members alert legislators about how the 2017 law has impacted derelict boat removal.
“Someone on the other side of the state had his boat removed by FWC,” DeBruler explained. “The person sued and won. The state had to buy the man a boat. Since then, things have changed. In the old days, if a boat was considered a navigational hazard or was leaking oil or sewage, it was considered abandoned. We could get them out of the water. Today it’s harder to remove boats. This is not a county issue, it’s a statewide issue.”
DeBruler said the state requires an owner be given the chance to have an administrative hearing. However, after the meeting, DeBruler said there’s no mechanism in place to have one.
“Who is supposed to have the hearing? The county, the court, the sheriff, the state?” he said. “I just don’t know because the state isn’t clear. It says there must be an administrative hearing, but I don’t know who would do it? Who would pay for it? While it’s being worked on by FWC, it’s not tried and true because no one has sued and asked for one, so I don’t know about its legality.”
During the meeting, DeBruler said other problems include “90 percent” of owners sell their boat and don’t notify the Division of Motor Vehicles. The title must be transferred to the new owner. Otherwise, it’s a Class D misdemeanor, he said. DeBruler said many people are using the water to store their boats instead of marinas. If they don’t go back to the boat within 30 days, they could be considered abandoned. However, it’s hard to prove that the boat is unoccupied during that time. He said law enforcement can’t babysit the suspect boat the entire time. DeBruler said information about boater responsibilities is on the county’s website.
Looking at the list of abandoned vessels, board chair Tommy Brock asked why there was still a boat on the list from 2016. The houseboat named Candy is aground in Lemon Bay. Eleven other boats are in Englewood, namely in Chadwick Cove, which is an aquatic preserve and has been nicknamed “Shipwreck Cove” by boaters who have to navigate around the wrecks. Members were concerned the derelict boats are tearing up the sea grass, creating oil pockets and releasing sewage.
“Maybe Sarasota County is having more success because they welcome a mooring field,” Brock said. “Maybe we could suggest to the county commission that we have a mooring field.”
It was estimated by Michael Poff of Coastal Engineering Consultants Inc. that 20 moorings and permitting would cost the county parks department about $60,000 to create.
“It might be better in the long run,” Brock said. “This way, there would be more of a say about the boats there.”
Poff agreed, adding that Lemon Bay seagrass beds should be protected from derelict boats.
“You would think the state would want to protect the aquatic preserve,” said Michael Poff of Coastal Engineering Consultants, Inc. “If the boat is sinking and it’s leaking into the bay, it’s already too late.”
Board members voted unanimously to ask the county to consider creating a mooring field and ask legislators to clearly define storage of boats and add a fine into the state statute regulating derelict boats.
The next meeting is 9 a.m. April 4 at the Building Construction Services Conference Room, 18400 Murdock Circle, in Murdock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.