ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County expects to see $12.5 million from the state to help fund its 10-year beach management effort.
State legislators and Gov. Ron DeSantis still have to approve the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s recommendation to provide the $12.5 million. That will go a good way toward paying for what is estimated to be a $35 million project for the county’s beach renourishment for Manasota Key.
In November, if all goes well, 1.1 million cubic yards of sand will be scraped off the tops of sand mounds in the Gulf and deposited along the shoreline from just south of the public Englewood Beach to Blind Pass Beach into Sarasota County, said Michael Poff, president of Coastal Engineering Consultants, the firm overseeing the project.
The goal is to maintain a 50-foot-wide beach. Initially, an additional 30 feet of sand will be deposited along the shoreline to address background erosion.
Charlotte County will contribute $2 million annually, while Charlotte property owners on Manasota Key — west of the Tom Adams Bridge north to the county line — will pay an annual set assessment. Those closest to the Gulf pay additional fees based upon a prescribed formula. Sarasota County has yet to determine its sources of funding for that county’s portion of the project.
Further into the future, Charlotte County hopes to garner federal funds for beach renourishment through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Greg Burns, a federal Thorn Run lobbyist representing Charlotte County, updated commissioners Tuesday on how that effort is going.
“We have had a lot of support throughout the Corps of Engineers and, I think, within Congress,” Burns told commissioners. “The key here is the long-term goal. It frustrating in the short term that we haven’t gotten where we want to be so far.
“But the long-term goal is that you have federal participation in shore protection for 50 years,” he said. “That really is a worthy effort to take — even if it takes some effort to get there.”
The county’s legislative affairs coordinator, Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis compared seeking Army Corps funding to running a marathon. The county is in the first kilometers of that race, Lewis said.
