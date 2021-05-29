MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners set the public hearing for the development of the Harbor Village District.
The public hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 22 where commissioners will be asked to approve the 408-acre mixed residential-commercial development near the intersection of State Road 776 and Gasparilla Road.
At its Dec. 14, 2020 meeting, the advisory Planning and Zoning Board unanimously recommended commissioners approve the Harbor Village District. Planning board members heard no support nor opposition to the project from the public.
When it is built out, plans calls for Harbor Village to be made up of 852 homes, with an additional 74 acres designed for commercial and other non-residential uses. The plans suggest a five-year phased project should see completion in 2025.
Assuming an average of 3.5 people per residence, the developers expect Harbor Villages will add more than 2,980 new residents to West Charlotte County.
Harbor Village is a downsized vision of what was originally proposed for that area.
In 2009, The Daily Sun reported how developer Dennis Fullenkamp garnered unanimous Charlotte County Commission approval to build a community on 1,200-plus acres.
Originally conceived as the "West Town Center," its plans broke with what had been the traditional suburban development platted by General Development Corp. and other developers throughout Charlotte County.
In 2009, the property was zoned for 3 million square feet of commercial development. Fullenkamp considered limiting commercial development to 1.5 million square feet.
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser's website indicates Fullenkamp still owns or co-owns numerous properties in West County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.