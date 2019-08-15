Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio has big goals for the district, and those haven't changed since he was appointed in October 2015.
He says he remains focused on making Charlotte County Schools among the top-performing, if not the No. 1 district in the state.
"As we do every year, we have analyzed the data from this past school year and are using it to drive our instruction," Dionisio said. "The moment we get the data from the state, the school and district staffs begin to alter/change/tweak how and what we are doing to make our students successful."
During a school board workshop Tuesday, Dionisio shared his goals.
First, he aims for Charlotte County Schools to earn at least 62% of the total points in the Florida's Accountability and Assessment System to earn the district an A grade. The district must have a 21-point gain to reach the 677 points out of 1,100 necessary to receive an A.
For 2019, the district received a B (656 points) from the Florida Department of Education. The grades are determined based on 11 components, including English Language Arts achievement, ELA learning gains, ELA learning gains of the lowest 25%, Math Achievement, Math learning gains of the lowest 25%, science achievement, social studies achievement, middle school acceleration, graduation rate, and college and career acceleration.
The district has maintained a B since 2015, up from a C in 2013 and 2014.
Dionisio said the passage of the school tax referendum in November meant adding support positions in ELA, math, STEM, and Exceptional Student Education, as well as in mental health support.
The superintendent is evaluated each year by the school board members based on his performance and the improvements made. Board members look at nine proficiency areas, including student learning as a priority, instructional plan implementation, faculty recruitment, retention and development. Each area is rated on a scale 0-2 unsatisfactory, 2-5 needs improvement, 5-8 effective, and 8-10 highly effective.
Last year, Dionisio received a 9.18.
The superintendent will discuss his evaluation one-on-one with board members. The board will discuss his evaluation at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the district office, 1445 Education Way, Port Charlotte.
