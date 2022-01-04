ROTONDA — The G.C. Herring Park looks like an abandoned relic compared to its glory days in the 1970s.
It’s not. Neither is the street hockey rink at the Tringali Recreation Center.
In two fiscal years, Charlotte County plans to invest $2.5 million of sales tax from the 2020 extension into the G.C. Herring Park.
Located beside American Legion Post 113 on Indiana Avenue, a short residential street in Rotonda that shoots off the Cape Haze Drive roundabout, GC Herring Park served as a mainstay in the 1970s for ABC Sports “Superstars,” a nationally televised series of Olympic-styled competitions featuring national athletes from various sports.
Such sports legends as Walter Payton, Kyle Rote Jr., Pete Rose and Joe Frazier challenged each other on the asphalt track at the park.
Now, potholes along the crumbling asphalt track rival moon craters.
According to the county’s capital improvement projects plan, the county intends in fiscal year 2024 to engineer new designs and begin resurrecting the park with amenities that include new sports courts, The county also intends to resurface the asphalt track.
“This 2020 sales tax project has wrapped up its master planning phase with funding for a design scheduled to be available October 2023,” Charlotte County spokesman Brian Gleason stated in an email Monday.
The county expects to begin construction in the fall of 2024. County Facilities, Construction and Maintenance staff will oversee the construction work.
Hockey returns
Since 2019, the inline skate-street hockey rink at the Tringali Recreation Complex has been on hiatus, due to needed repairs of its 88-by-188-foot rink.
Street hockey players should think about lacing up their skates. Games could begin as early as the spring.
In the last three months, the county grounded down the cracked surface of the rink and intends to resurface it, Gleason told The Daily Sun.
“The work continues to get it up and running. Scheduling of the striping is ongoing and anticipated to be completed soon.”
That’s good news to Rob Kruzel, president of the nonprofit Tringali Hockey and Sports League.
For two or more years, Kruzel, other league members and Englewood East residents, including the Englewood East Association, encouraged county commissioners to restore the rink to playing condition.
The hockey rink, located next to Tringali’s tennis courts and children’s playground, first opened in 2004. It proved to be a recreational hit. Families, children and adults played hockey regularly at the rink on inline roller skates.
That’s what Kruzel hopes to see in the spring. He envisions teams once again competing on the rink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.