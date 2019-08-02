ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will conduct a series of free kayak excursions leaving from Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. 

After an introductory program on safety and kayak handling, participants will walk a short distance to Lemon Bay where a small group of 10 participants will use 11-foot, sit-on, single-person kayaks to navigate the shallow water in search of dolphin, wading birds, and other marine life.

Participation is limited to ages 16 and above; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited to 10 participants per event so pre-registration is necessary for this free program. All kayaks, life vests, paddles, and seats are provided.

The excursions are from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following dates:

• Aug. 9

• Aug. 16

• Sept. 6

• Sept. 13

For further information and/or to register, call Cedar Point Park at 941-475-0769. Visit www.ChecFlorida.org for additional educational programs.

