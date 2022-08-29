Rob Kruzel holds baggies of sand that seep up from the skate hockey rink at the Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood. Kruzel, president of the Tringali Hockey League, hopes Charlotte County will keep a close eye on the rink.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
Members of the Tringali Hockey League and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the refurbished inline skating rink at Tringali Park in this June 8, 2022 photo.
ENGLEWOOD — Rob Kruzel hopes Charlotte County officials keep a close eye on the condition of the skate hockey rink at the Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood.
After a hiatus starting in 2019, Charlotte County refurbished the cement rink and reopened it in March of this year. The county invested $100,000 into the repairs.
But Kruzel, president of the nonprofit Tringali Hockey League, worries that the rink is showing signs of possible deterioration.
He's collected baggies of sand he says has been seeping up from small holes dotting the rink, with the sand collecting along the perimeter of the rink.
According to Kruzel, the rink needs to be sealed to keep moisture out of the cement. While no "major issues" have erupted at the rink, he told county officials the moisture in the concrete is concerning.
"The county wants to work with him," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, with whom Kruzel has shared his concerns.
Community Services Director Tommy Scott could not be reached Monday. However, Scott and Kruzel have been corresponding in emails.
"We have been and continue to monitor the rink," Scott wrote in an email dated July 26. "We haven't seen any issues that raise to the level of it being a safety hazard or need for additional measures to be taken."
The hockey rink's popularity was immediate when it first opened in 2004, The Daily Sun reported last year when the county officials were still debating whether to restore it or not.
Families, children and adults regularly played hockey, or just rollerskated or played pick-up basketball games on the multi-purpose concrete rink.
A year ago, Giffels Webster engineers inspected the rink for the county and found it substantially sound.
The crazing, a network of thin cracks, the engineers concluded, resulted with too much water in the concrete mix when it was first built.
Among its recommendations, Giffels Webster suggested the county grind the surface of the concrete slab. But if the grinding doesn't work, the engineers recommended the county use surface product, such as an epoxy or other waterproof coating or tile.
What the county does now has yet to be determined. Kruzel and his league are confident and are signing up young people to play this fall.
