A child who was seen with several others struggling 100 yards offshore in the current at Siesta Key Public Beach at 6:30 p.m. today, Sunday, May 24 was unresponsive when brought to shore and then died.
“Tragically, this child did not survive,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a public statement. “All the other children were treated at the scene and released.”
“Several” children were seen struggling in the current, and adults began to swim to the children around 6:30 p.m., according to the report. The child who was unresponsive was taken to a local hospital by Sarasota County Fire Rescue but did not survive.
No other details were given about the incident. No age was given.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
