A 10-year-old child was caught in a rip current and drowned at Siesta Key Public Beach Sunday evening.
The child was identified as Irys Wright of Lake Wales.
Authorities received multiple reports around 6:30 p.m. Sunday of swimmers in distress, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrived and located three swimmers: an adult female and two children. With help from bystanders and paramedics, they were brought to shore, but Irys Wright was unresponsive, according to a press release.
When CPR failed to revive her, paramedics brought the girl to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The girl's death is under investigation, according to the SCSO, but witness reports indicate she was caught in a rip current, which ultimately led to her drowning. There is no evidence of foul play or neglect, authorities said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
