ENGLEWOOD — Bobby Allen remembers his first beating. He believes he was 2 years old.
They continued until he was 10, when his grandparents bought him for $4,000.
Allen recalled the constant pain from his childhood during a recent meeting discussing Adverse Childhood Experiences and the impacts these traumatic events have on a person for the rest of their life.
The meeting was held at the Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood. A slideshow visualized personal experiences children may endure. like poverty, domestic violence, or a parent with an alcohol or drug addiction.
As Allen watched, he became more aware that he was exposed to many of these instances as a child.
"My dad beat me after he came home from the bar," Allen said, tearing up. "My mom left. She wasn't a alcoholic, but sure liked to hang out with them. The only good times I remember is with my grandparents. Then they finally offered my dad money to be able to keep me."
Allen said after learning more about Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACES for short, he realized one of the reasons his father may have become "a monster" is because of his experiences in World War II.
"My dad was 18 or 19 when he was in Iwo Jima," Allen said. "He saw people get bombed. He saw things and experienced things he shouldn't have at that age. He was just a kid himself. He wouldn't talk about it when he came back. He just drank. At least I understand why he may have been so horrible. There's no excuse for what he did to me, but I'm seeing the lifelong impacts because what happened to him earlier in his life.
"He's long gone now, but my memories are not."
Allen said it's one of the reasons he doesn't drink.
"I learned what I didn't want to be like as an adult," he said. "My grandparents were my angels. My grandfather taught me how to be a man. He taught me so much, and so did my grandmother."
Allen became a union electrician. He worked for WWOR TV, which broadcast at Madison Square Garden, and met celebrities.
"I've been to barbecues at Bruce Springsteen's place," he said. "I met Kenny Rogers, Diana Ross, Jerry Lewis, Sammy Davis Jr., Hulk Hogan and lots of other wrestlers. I've got so many great stories."
At 55, Allen retired. He built a home in Rotonda West. He does odd jobs as "Bobby the Electrician." He loves old cars, volunteers in the community and local schools — anywhere he's needed.
Despite marrying a "wonderful woman" and helping her raise her children, he does things so differently as a result of his childhood.
"We are raising my twin granddaughters," he said. "I've spent 50 years raising children. I just wanted them to stay in school learn how to do something so they could get decent jobs and grow up and be safe."
BREAKING THE CYCLE
Brian Armen, pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Rotonda and president-elect of the meeting's sponsor, the Englewood Community Coalition, moderated the ACES discussion. He explained that learning about childhood trauma can help break a cycle and prevent youth substance abuse, which leads to adult depression, anxiety, mental and physical health issues.
Joe Pepe, director of Charlotte County Health Department, attended the meeting as well. He explained that bad things happen to children.
However there are consequences to the brain of those who suffer early trauma, he said.
"We learned enough about the chemistry of the brain that it changes when it experiences chronic stress," he said. "We know that in an abused brain of an orphan, it shows the effect of extreme deprivation in infancy that the temporal lobe which regulates emotions and receive input from the senses. Such children suffer emotional and cognitive problems.
"Consequences of lifetime exposure to violence and abuse impact the whole body. It can cause allergies, infections, gynecological, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, neurological, dental, behavioral and ontological issues."
"Adverse childhood experiences are the simple greatest unaddressed public health threat facing our nation today," Pepe said.
To get help and resources for dealing with Adverse Childhood Experiences, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, via the National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 or visit www.samhsa.gov.
Locally, people can contact the Englewood Community Coalition at office@ccenglewood.com or visit ccenglewood.com.
