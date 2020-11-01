Congratulations to Morina Chmielack, named 2020 Woman of the Year by the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.
It’s been a BPW tradition to honor one of their members at the October dinner meeting, which is also National Business Women’s week. Chmielack’s accomplishments in BPWEV, achievements in her field of work, and for her service in her community in which she lives, are the reasons why her BPWEV sisters chose her, the group stated in a press release.
"She is a perfect example of what can happen when one person is inspiring, organized, helpful, always there, motivating, kindhearted, supportive and truly a nice person," it states.
BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month, and the public is invited. For times and locations and more information, please visit www.bpwev.org. The mission of BPWEV is “to achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information." This organization believes strongly in Women Helping Women, and awards each year Adult Learner Scholarships to women in Sarasota and Charlotte County.
Teller celebrates 15 years
Lead Teller Laurie Joris is celebrating her 15th anniversary with Englewood Bank & Trust.
A U.S. Army veteran originally from Upstate New York, Joris moved to Florida in 2005 and joined the bank as a Teller at the bank’s Boca Grande office. Two years later, she became Lead Teller and now works at the Gulf Cove Office, 12651 S. McCall Road.
“Laurie is a dependable and dedicated hard worker,” said Alison Henderson, retail banking officer who manages the office and is Joris’ supervisor. “She responds quickly to any situation to help out, even on short notice. She has a great attitude and always makes the staff and the customers laugh. She is an asset to our team.
“As she celebrates her 15th year with us, we are hoping she stays for 15 more,” Henderson added.
As a soldier, Joris attained the rank of staff sergeant while serving 5½ years in the Regular Army as an administrative assistant to various commanders. She spent time at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, the U.S. Army's oldest active proving ground, where military technology and tactics are tested.
Joris also served at Garrison Wiesbaden in Germany and Fort Monmouth in New Jersey. After retiring from active duty, she spent 14½ years as an Army Reservist in Upstate New York.
Joris’ family includes her husband of 30 years, Shawn, and her 24-year-old daughter, Danah. She frequently volunteers for Englewood Bank & Trust events.
Marchetti joins Fishman & Associates
Rachel Marchetti has joined Fishman & Associates as a food service design consultant. Her professional background includes project management in support of the kitchen equipment and design needs of diverse clients, including churches, restaurants, country clubs, and bars. Rachel worked previously as a Project Coordinator for Caspers Foodservice Design with offices in Tampa and Orlando. She also has experience in merchandise management with Bass Pro Shops and Joann Stores.
Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide, including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company has supported more than 350 senior living projects in 25 states.
Its expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.
