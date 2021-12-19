Christmas Eve concerts at Englewood's Fellowship Church Dec 19, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Fellowship Church Pastor Garry Clark and Mitchell Clark sing with Saltwater Worship during a recent service. PHOTO PROVIDED Mitchell Clark sings with Elyse Clark and Joel Hering in Saltwater Worship at Fellowship Church in Rotonda West. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROTONDA WEST — Fellowship Church of Englewood invites the community to Christmas Eve Concerts at Fellowship’s Worship Center, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West.Concerts will be 4 p.m. 6 p.m. Dec. 24, featuring the music of Pastor Garry Clark, Mitchell Clark & Saltwater Worship.Holiday cookies, pastries and refreshments will be served free at 5:15 p.m. in the Hospitality Cafe.Nursery is provided during both concerts. For more information, contact Fellowship Church at 941-475-7447 or log onto fcenglewood.com. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Commission gives OK for Placida resort Lawsuit targets alleged Jan. 6 rioters: Two Englewood men named Sarasota County has final say in name for Englewoods' plaza Residents on the lookout for python Florida establishes Python Patrol Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Commission gives OK for Placida resort Lawsuit targets alleged Jan. 6 rioters: Two Englewood men named Sarasota County has final say in name for Englewoods' plaza Residents on the lookout for python Florida establishes Python Patrol Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.