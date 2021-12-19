ROTONDA WEST — Fellowship Church of Englewood invites the community to Christmas Eve Concerts at Fellowship’s Worship Center, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West.

Concerts will be 4 p.m. 6 p.m. Dec. 24, featuring the music of Pastor Garry Clark, Mitchell Clark & Saltwater Worship.

Holiday cookies, pastries and refreshments will be served free at 5:15 p.m. in the Hospitality Cafe.

Nursery is provided during both concerts. For more information, contact Fellowship Church at 941-475-7447 or log onto fcenglewood.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments