ENGLEWOOD — The historic Green Street Church is settled in its new location at the Lemon Bay Cemetery on South Indiana Avenue — but that doesn’t mean the work is completed.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society still needs help before the 90-year-old historic building can be reopened to the public. The members put together a wish list they hope donors can help fill.
“We still need help financially and in-kind help,” Historical Society president Charlie Hicks said. “We’re at a standstill.”
The project has proven expensive, far more so than anticipated. The nonprofit Historical Society raised $161,000 through donations and grants of which $160,000 has been spent on the project.
After a year-long wait, in September, in the middle of the night, R.E. Johnson & Sons movers lifted the 90-year-old church onto a trailer, tied it down securely and inched it from its longtime location on West Green Street to the Lemon Bay Cemetery on South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776). The 1.1-mile journey took most of the night at around 4 mph.
The church was gently set down at the southeast corner of the cemetery, its new permanent home. In October, the steeple — which was removed before the move — was placed atop the church.
Since then, Leo Pfliger Construction, the Englewood contractor overseeing the project for the Historic Society, began work on a retention pond that’s required by Sarasota County and preparing the site for the finishing touches.
Historical Society members had hoped to reopen soon after the new year, but a lot more work needs to be completed — such as landscaping, lighting, a parking area, handicap-accessible ramp, and hook ups to utilities — before the county will issue its certificate of occupancy to the Historical Society.
The Historical Society will have access to a $50,000 grant from the Sarasota County-Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency. However, the grant provides reimbursement funds the Historical Society only receives after it completes all the work and garners permit approvals required by Sarasota County. The historic building has to have its certificate of occupancy before the county will release the $50,000.
“We can’t plan anything,” Hicks said.
Members are continuing their fundraising efforts. The Lemon Bay Garden Club, Florida Native Plant Society and the Master Gardeners are all ready to assist with the landscaping, which is also required by the county.
The church had been Englewood’s first house of worship and for years sat on property the Historical Society leased from the Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene on West Green Street. The Historical Society bought property at the cemetery so the church can have its “forever home.”
The historic building hasn’t seen a religious service in decades, but the Historical Society schedules weddings, memorial services, meetings and other community events at the church.
The Historical Society is now planning for a fundraiser 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. That happens to be the congregation that originally built the church nine decades ago. The fundraiser will include a video highlighting the move and a performance by John Tuff & Friends.
