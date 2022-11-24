GULF COVE — It was the second Sunday after Hurricane Ian ripped through the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.
That's when members of the congregation gathered on the church grounds for their first outside service together following the storm.
"We said, 'Ok, we're going to do Thanksgiving dinner. How's it going to look?'" Pastor Mike Weaver said Thursday.
By Thanksgiving Day, it looked — well, almost normal.
That is, if you look past a few hundred missing ceiling tiles, or the bare wall studs in much of the building, or the huge blue tarps on the battered roof.
Inside, though, were the warm smells of turkey, gravy and green beans, stacks and stacks of pies in styrofoam containers, and dozens of smiling volunteers, all busy prepping 1,000 take-out dinners for anyone who wanted one.
"We prepared a thousand," said organizer Anne Devilbiss. "We don't know how many people will come, but we want to be ready."
Just to start things off right, volunteers didn't wait for the first cars to pull up. They had more than 100 boxed and bagged and ready for the initial rush.
Even before that, they prepared 42 meals for residents of nearby Village of Holiday Lakes, a mobile home park that was shredded by Ian's winds.
"Some people there will be eating in their bathrooms," said volunteer Paul MacDonald. "That's their only functioning room."
CONTINUING TRADITION
The church has been serving free Thanksgiving dinners for 26 years, beginning in 1996. By 1998, they were serving 200 sit-down dinners in the sanctuary, where long tables were set up for families, couples, groups of friends and individual diners, all sitting together.
Those sit-down dinners required an army of about 100 volunteers to prepare the meals, dish them up and serve them to hungry diners. Others were greeters, worked the cleanup crew, poured drinks or manned the popular pie tables. Another crew prepared dozens of to-go meals, which were either delivered or handed out to people to take home or to family or neighbors.
That changed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the church switched to drive-thru meals only. The effort still fed hundreds of people safely. The tradition continued in 2021, when volunteers were still more scarce than before.
However, organizers said then they hoped to bring back sit-down dinners by 2022.
That plan went out the window on Sept. 28.
"Ian showed up and made a mess," Weaver said.
The winds took out siding and parts of the roof, and rain poured in, soaking about 85% of the large building's ceiling tiles. Carpet and drywall were ruined.
But the church was still standing.
In the seven weeks since the storm, the church has made strides to come back. Volunteers have showed up in big numbers to augment the work by professionals. There have been donations and grants.
"Gifts from Methodist churches everywhere have been flowing in," Weaver said.
Meanwhile volunteers put the chairs back in the sanctuary, and services were moved back indoors. They scrubbed down and sanitized the kitchen and other rooms.
The church was able to bring back its feeding programs and recovery meetings. The Scouting program returned and the Closet of Hope relief center reopened, so people in need could get clothes and other items. The Boys & Girls Club, which met after school on the campus, could be back as soon as January, he said.
"It will be back and it will be better," Weaver said of the church campus. "But at this point, we've been able to be 'boots-on-the-ground in the community."
A community that needs help recovering from a devastating storm.
On Thursday, Weaver gathered the volunteers for a short prayer before serving.
God was working directly through them, he said.
Outside, more than hundred cars in two lines were queuing up for the first Thanksgiving dinners.
