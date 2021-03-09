SARASOTA — In late 2020, when a small group of Old Miakka residents in eastern Sarasota County initiated a change to the county’s comprehensive plan, the tactic drew consternation from the appointed members of the county’s planning commission.
Concerned about the perceived attack on private property rights, they wrote a letter to County Commission Chairman Alan Maio asking the board to review the code provision.
Tuesday, county commissioners did just that — and went a step further.
In a unanimous vote, commissioners directed to staff to draft an amendment to the county code removing the provision in question and advertising a public hearing at commissioner’s earliest convenience.
Section 94-85(a) of the county code allows as few as 20 registered voters in the county to request an amendment to the comp plan as a county-initiated amendment at no cost to the requesting citizen.
This was contrary to what a private property owner seeking an amendment or a rezone faced several representatives of development interests told commissioners. In those cases, the property owner bore the entire cost of the planning process.
Last year’s action, according to Michelle Norton, a county planner, was the first time the obscure provision had been utilized in the county’s planning process. And a review of other jurisdictions from Pasco to Collier counties revealed no similar policy Norton said.
Commenting that it was an “unusual provision,” Commissioner Nancy Detert asked how the provision had come about.
Norton said staff could find no reason why it had been added to the county code.
“This is ripe and susceptible for misuse,” Bo Medred, owner of Genesis Planning told commissioners during the open to the public portion of the meeting prior to commissioners turning to the discussion item.
Picking up on what Medred and the other six speakers at open to public said, commissioners all piled on to the property rights theme.
“We’re just protecting private property rights,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood said.
“This goes to the heart of property rights issues,” Commissioner Mike Moran said. “This shouldn’t lie at the wishes of 20 people.”
Since the matter was listed as a discussion item on the commissioners’ agenda, the only public input that could be taken according to board procedures was during open to the public. No one spoke in opposition to the possible removal of the code provision.
