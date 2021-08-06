SARASOTA — What a difference a day makes.
With Sarasota County reporting a small amount of red tide debris removed Wednesday from county beaches, the tonnage increased dramatically with a full day of operations Thursday.
As of Friday, county spokesperson Brianne Grant reported the county had removed more than 20 tons of dead fish and rotting seaweed from the beaches using mechanical rakes and manual cleaning with crews from the sheriff’s work offender program assisting.
Wednesday’s totals only amounted to 1.5 tons due to a late start and rain interruptions. Workers cleaned up about 12 tons Thursday and another 10 tons Friday. Beaches include Lido and Siesta in Sarasota, Nokomis and North Jetty on Casey Key. Manasota and Blind Pass beaches in Englewood are up next.
The city of Venice collected 14.4 tons of marine debris from South Jetty to Brohard Beaches, including Venice Beach.
With the cleanup underway, conditions at Sarasota County’s 16 beaches had improved markedly from Thursday.
Manasota Beach, also known locally as North Beach, had moderate to major accumulations of seaweed, and Brohard Beach in Venice had minor to moderate accumulations.
Aerosol conditions remained moderate at the two Lido beaches along with the popular Siesta Key Beach and Turtle Beach.
Nokomis Beach and the North Jetty Beach on Casey Key continued to experience aerosol issues from the red tide bloom, although levels had decreased from moderate on Thursday to minor on Friday.
No breathing issues were reported at Blind Pass in Englewood or Caspersen Beach in Venice on Friday morning, where only minor accumulations of dead fish and seaweed were noted.
Charlotte and Manatee counties had begun cleanup efforts at beaches earlier than Sarasota County, where county staff had questions about their ability to act under existing permits without a state of emergency being declared and thus delaying the start of cleanup operations.
It was not until Wednesday morning that the county received the go-ahead from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and county staff immediately mobilized.
That, Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler explained in a media briefing Wednesday, was the reason for the delay, not the county’s beach cleanup policy enacted in 2013.
Under that policy, the accumulation of debris must be estimated as enough to fill “one five-yard truck per two-mile continuous section of beach that is accessible to motorized equipment or vehicles if two tidal cycles have not removed it naturally.”
Although no commissioner has spoken publicly on the issue, the beach cleanup policy is most likely to come up during their next set of meetings Aug. 24 and 25 at the conclusion of its annual summer break.
Red tide algae, Karena brevis, is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 10,000 per liter of water. However, concentrations more than 100,000 cells per liter of water can result in fish kills and its airborne toxins result in respiratory and other ailments in humans. When the cells reach or exceed a million cells per liter of water, the algae can darken or stain the water reddish brown.
Red tide conditions can change daily. For more information, visit myfwc.com, the scgov.net Red Tide webpage, and/or visitbeaches.org.
