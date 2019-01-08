UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard announced at 9 p.m. that one of its Hercules airplane crews Todd Battaglino's boat shortly after 6 p.m. tonight 16 miles west of Stump Pass Beach. Crews were still looking for Battaglino.
Here is the press release from the Coast Guard:
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Coast Guard continues to search Tuesday for a 50-year-old man 20 miles west of Stump Pass Beach State Park.
Missing is Todd Battaglino, from Venice.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center received a 911 relay at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stating Battaglino was overdue. A family member stated Battaglino departed Monday at 5:30 p.m. from the Royal Palm Marina aboard his 18-foot fishing boat, and was last scene wearing a yellow fishing shirt and khaki shorts.
Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Cortez, an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Clearwater and crew members aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon (WPB-87310), an 87-foot Coast Patrol Boat homeported in St. Petersburg.
The Hercules aircrew spotted Battaglino’s boat 16 miles west of Stump Pass Beach State Park at 6:02 p.m. and the RB-M boatcrew confirmed it was unmanned and adrift.
Search crews are saturating a 200 square mile area 20 miles west of Stump Pass Beach State Park in search of Battaglino. Partner agency personnel from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff Office, FWC and marine units from the Venice Police Department are assisting with the search.
END OF UPDATE
Officials are searching for a missing 49-year-old man last seen about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Reports show he is from Venice, and officers are searching around Lemon Bay, Stump Pass, Gasparilla Pass and the Gulf of Mexico off Manasota Key and Gasparilla Island.
Todd Battaglino was last seen boating Monday. His family reported him missing on Tuesday. Battaglino should be operating a white 20-foot Parker boat, with a tan T-top. The boat’s identification decal reads “FL-0209PY.”
Battaglino is an avid boater who often goes offshore for recreational purposes.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, members of the agency’s Patrol and Investigations Bureaus as well as the Aviation Unit, responded.
"(They are) working in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, FWC, and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, to locate Mr. Battaglino," wrote Kaitlyn Perez in a news release.
Anyone who has information regarding his recent whereabouts or who comes into contact with Battaglino is asked to dial 911 immediately.
